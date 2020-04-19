Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post ($0.30) EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OPNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

