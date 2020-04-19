Analysts Expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.52. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Plymouth Ind Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of PLYM traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Plymouth Ind Re has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

