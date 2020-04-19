Analysts Set $13.50 Target Price for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaleyra stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 869,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,000. Kaleyra accounts for 1.1% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KLR remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484. The stock has a market cap of $139.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.15. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

