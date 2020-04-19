Analysts Set $19.00 Price Target for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON)

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eton Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETON shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

ETON traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 158,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,700. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.00. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

