Analysts Set $9.00 Price Target for Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rimini Street an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Roth Capital cut Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 48,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.26 million, a PE ratio of -29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $40,566.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $72,524.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,336 shares of company stock worth $413,104 in the last 90 days. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rimini Street by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rimini Street by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rimini Street by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

