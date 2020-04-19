Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Price Target at SEK 166.80

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 168.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HM.B shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 140 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 170 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 123 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 190 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock traded up SEK 7 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching SEK 135.45. 6,395,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of SEK 149.11 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 182.64.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

