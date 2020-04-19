Analysts Set Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) PT at $10.45

Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

INSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,553,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,508. Inseego has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

