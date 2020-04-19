Analysts Set Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) Target Price at €561.60

Shares of Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €561.60 ($653.02).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAA. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €514.00 ($597.67) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($534.88) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

FRA RAA traded up €13.70 ($15.93) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €500.50 ($581.98). 79,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Rational has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €510.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €642.24.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

