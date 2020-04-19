Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Anaplan stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. 2,704,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $5,670,011.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,358.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,316,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,670 shares in the company, valued at $37,647,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,802 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,827. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

