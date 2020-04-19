AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. UBS Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

NYSE:AU traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,382. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.28.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

