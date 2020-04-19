ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,827. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

