Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) Insider Sells C$18,000.00 in Stock

Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) insider Goknet Mining Company Limited sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,887,000 shares in the company, valued at C$399,915.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05. Asante Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.18.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, primarily engages in the acquisition and assessment of mineral properties in the Republic of Ghana. The company holds 100% interest in the Kubi Mining Lease, which adjoins to the south of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine. It also holds an option to earn up to 100% interests in the Keyhole concessions located southwest of the Asanko Gold Mine; the Betenase project, which adjoins to the east of Kubi and south of the Obuasi Mine; and the Fahiakoba concession located west of Kubi and adjoining to the north of Perseus.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.