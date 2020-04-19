Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) Insider Sells C$18,000.00 in Stock

Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) insider Goknet Mining Company Limited sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,887,000 shares in the company, valued at C$399,915.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05. Asante Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.18.
About Asante Gold
