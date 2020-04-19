Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.84-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Ashland Global also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.