Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.84-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Ashland Global also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.
Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82.
In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
