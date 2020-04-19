Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.93 million.Ashland Global also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.84-0.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

