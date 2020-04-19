Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a negative net margin of 10.45%.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

ASPN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,412. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $149.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.01. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

