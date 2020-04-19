ATC Coin (ATCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $97,149.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $97,149.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00597867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007498 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

