AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,479,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,841,576. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

