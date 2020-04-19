Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AUG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,423. Auryn Resources has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.