Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

AVYA has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Avaya alerts:

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,359,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

AVYA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.67. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.