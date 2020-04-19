Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Avrobio stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 322,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.23. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Avrobio will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avrobio news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avrobio by 841.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

