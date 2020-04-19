Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Bancorpsouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 340,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 171,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,213,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXS traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,076. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

