Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Bill.com (NASDAQ:BILL) Financial Contrast

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bandwidth and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bill.com 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Bill.com has a consensus price target of $49.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Bill.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bill.com is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth 1.07% -3.92% -3.28% Bill.com N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and Bill.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 7.85 $2.49 million ($0.43) -180.33 Bill.com $108.35 million 28.06 -$7.31 million N/A N/A

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Bill.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

