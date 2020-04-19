Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $23.28. 92,710,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

