Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.19. 3,158,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,609. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.