Barclays Downgrades Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) to Equal Weight

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.23. 10,461,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $174,265.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

