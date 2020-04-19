Barclays Lowers Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has $91.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.09.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.48. 2,092,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.27. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

