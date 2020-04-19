Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.20. 1,017,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

