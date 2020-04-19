Beacon Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $31,841.34 and $3.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00323909 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00420683 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015422 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000645 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005068 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,362,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,816 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

