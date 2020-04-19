Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $126.80. 20,625,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,095,324. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.85 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.89. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,147.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,655,884. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.