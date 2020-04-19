BidaskClub Downgrades First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Strong Sell

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ FCBC traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $370.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.72.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

In other news, President Gary R. Mills bought 1,000 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,153 shares of company stock worth $81,489 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 169,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

