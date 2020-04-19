BidaskClub Downgrades Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.11.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 258,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.