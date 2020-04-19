BidaskClub Downgrades Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Strong Sell

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 173,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Northfield Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $491.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,928.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

