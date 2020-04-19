BidaskClub Lowers Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of SATS traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,204. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Echostar has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.