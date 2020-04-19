BidaskClub Lowers Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PAHC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gabelli lowered Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

PAHC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. 120,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $925.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 781,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 36,854 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 595,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 191,170 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

