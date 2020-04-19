BidaskClub Upgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Buy

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,298. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $295.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Kamada had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 107,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 3,140.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 64,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

