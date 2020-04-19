BidaskClub Upgrades Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to “Hold”

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 465,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,569. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $726.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

