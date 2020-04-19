Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Bill.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of RVMD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,430,000.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.