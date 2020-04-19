bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits Market Cap of $4.45 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $44.47 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.86 or 0.02749182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00225586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 31,677,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.