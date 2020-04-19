Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.64 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $2.34 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $197.84 or 0.02750983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, MBAex, BigONE and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00225314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,383,302 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, FCoin, Bibox, Korbit, HitBTC, BX Thailand, WazirX, Upbit, Kraken, CoinEx, Gate.io, Bittrex, MBAex, BigONE, Cobinhood, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitbns, OTCBTC, CoinZest, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper, IDAX, SouthXchange, Bitrue, ZB.COM, Huobi, Indodax, DragonEX, Hotbit, Bit-Z, OKEx, Bitfinex, YoBit, Binance, Coinbit, Coinsquare, CoinBene, Bithumb and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

