bitUSD (BITUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00010163 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $62.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,139,350 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

