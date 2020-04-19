BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $17.88 on Friday, reaching $476.87. 977,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.