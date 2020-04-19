BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $476.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.52 and its 200 day moving average is $481.36. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

