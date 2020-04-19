BlitzPredict Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $63,156.50 and $4.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004263 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

