BMO Capital Markets Boosts Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $205.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.60.

NYSE GS traded up $6.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.49. 5,390,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,392 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

