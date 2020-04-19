BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BORAL LTD NEW/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised BORAL LTD NEW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BORAL LTD NEW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

BOALY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. BORAL LTD NEW/S has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

