Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $402.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $424.00 to $402.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $436.46.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $10.01 on Thursday, hitting $403.80. The stock had a trading volume of 139,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.44 and its 200-day moving average is $375.38. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $263.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $27,463,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

