Brokerages Anticipate Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Canon will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canon.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. Macquarie cut shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 401,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.68. Canon has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 57.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

