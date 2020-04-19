Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. JetBlue Airways posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 306.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,186,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.46. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,413 shares of company stock worth $331,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

