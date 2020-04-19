Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 221.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 382,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.16% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. 21,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $19.79.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

