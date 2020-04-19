Brokerages Expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $190.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of DFIN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 213,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,061. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $193.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella purchased 5,600 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $39,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Crandall purchased 10,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $213,128 over the last three months. 9.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 62.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

